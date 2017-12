Dec 8 (Reuters) - Centrica PLC:

* DIRECT ENERGY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA NAMED CO THEIR NEW NATURAL GAS PROVIDER FOR CORRECTIONAL SERVICES CANADA, DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE

* DIRECT ENERGY - CO ALSO NAMED NEW NATURAL GAS PROVIDER FOR PUBLIC SERVICES AND PROCUREMENT CANADA; TO PROVIDE SERVICES FOR NEXT 10 YRS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: