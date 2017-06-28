FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Government Properties Income Trust to acquire First Potomac Realty Trust for $1.4 bln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 上午10点10分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Government Properties Income Trust to acquire First Potomac Realty Trust for $1.4 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Government Properties Income Trust

* Government properties income trust to acquire First Potomac Realty Trust for approximately $1.4 billion

* Cash consideration to be paid to FPO shareholders will be $11.15 per FPO common share

* Cash consideration to be paid to FPO shareholders will be $11.15 per FPO common share, or about $683 million

* FPO has agreed that it will not pay any distributions to its shareholders before closing of transaction

* Deal includes expected repayment of about $418 million of FPO debt,assumption of about $232 million of FPO mortgage debt

* Transaction will be accretive to co's normalized funds from operations per share after 2018

* Deal will be about leverage neutral on debt to gross assets basis after completion of co's long term financing plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below