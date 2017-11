Oct 31 (Reuters) - Government Properties Income Trust

* Government properties income trust announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.41

* Government properties income trust - ‍q3 same property cash basis noi increased 4.5%​

* Government properties income trust qtrly FFO per share $ 0.42 ‍​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S