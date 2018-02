Feb 14 (Reuters) - Gowest Gold Ltd:

* GOWEST GOLD SIGNS CONCENTRATE SALE AGREEMENT & RECEIVES US$3 MILLION PRE-PAYMENT

* ‍SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL GOLD CONCENTRATE PRODUCED FROM ITS WHOLLY-OWNED BRADSHAW GOLD DEPOSIT TO SHANDONG HUMON SMELTING OF CHINA​