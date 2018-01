Jan 24 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc:

* GRAINGER REPORTS RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.63

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 7 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $12.95 TO $14.15

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.94

* ‍SALES FOR 2017 Q4 OF $2.6 BILLION WERE UP 7 PERCENT VERSUS 2016 Q4​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.39, REVENUE VIEW $10.88 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, CO IS CURRENTLY PROJECTING A TAX RATE OF 23.0 TO 26.0 PERCENT FOR 2018