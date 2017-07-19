FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 天内
BRIEF-Grainger reports second quarter results
2017年7月19日 / 下午1点23分 / 17 天内

BRIEF-Grainger reports second quarter results

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - W.W.Grainger Inc

* Grainger reports results for the 2017 second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $1.67

* Q2 sales $2.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.63 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.74

* W W Grainger Inc - reiterated its 2017 sales and earnings per share guidance of sales growth of 1 to 4 percent

* W W Grainger Inc -"‍Q2 was in line with our expectations"​

* W W Grainger Inc - ‍reiterated its 2017 sales and earnings per share guidance of sales growth of 1 to 4 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $10.00 to $11.30​

* W W Grainger Inc - reiterated its 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $10.00 to $11.30

* W W Grainger Inc qtrly ‍reported EPS of $1.67 reflects $1.07 per share of charges primarily from streamlining "unprofitable businesses"​

* W W Grainger Inc - Canadian business announced plans to close 59 branches in 2017 as part of restructuring to return to profitable growth

* FY2017 earnings per share view $10.36, revenue view $10.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* W W Grainger Inc - company also announced wind-down of its business in Colombia

* W W Grainger Inc - Ron Jadin, senior vice president and chief financial officer announced today that he will be retiring at year-end

* W W Grainger Inc - an external search has been launched to identify Ron Jadin successor

* W W Grainger Inc - 2017 Q2 contained $20 million of restructuring charges related to facility and headcount reductions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

