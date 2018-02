Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp:

* GRAN COLOMBIA ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF UP TO US$152 MILLION OF UNITS TO IMPROVE ITS CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND REDUCE POTENTIAL DILUTION OF COMMON SHARES

* GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE USED FOR REDEMPTION IN FULL, AT PAR, OF CO'S OUTSTANDING DEBENTURES