Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran Colombia Gold reports third quarter 2017 results; raises 2017 production guidance

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍now believe 2017 gold production will total between 165,000 to 170,000 ounces​

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍gold production in Q3 of 2017 of 37,039 ounces was down 5% from q3 last year​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - qtrly loss per share $‍​0.05