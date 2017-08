July 12 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran Colombia steadily improving gold production with a 22% increase in the first half of 2017 to a total of 85,083 ounces

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍company expects Marmato's annual gold production for 2017 will range between 24,000 and 26,000 ounces​

* Produced a total of 16,258 ounces of gold in month of June, bringing total for Q2 to 46,075 ounces, up 21%