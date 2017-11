Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - qtrly net income per share $0.01 ‍​

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - increased qtrly total company average production to 32,570 boepd, 26 percent higher versus Q3 2016

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - qtrly oil and gas sales increased by 4 pct compared with the prior quarter to 27,447 boepd