BRIEF-Grande West Transportation Group new orders for U.S. Private market customers

June 16 (Reuters) - Grande West Transportation Group Inc
* New orders for U.S. Private market customers
* Co's U.S. Distributor alliance bus group will deliver ten vicinity buses for private customers in New York, Boston, Boca Raton
* Current total firm orders for Q2 2017 through 1H 2018 delivery are for 265 buses valued at over c$96 million
* New orders are already included in backlog as a previous order from ABG
* Within next two quarters, vicinity will be operating across four states in US