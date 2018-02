Feb 16 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc:

* GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC QTRLY ‍REVENUES $801.3 MILLION , UP 20.2 PERCENT YEAR-OVER YEAR​

* GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC - QTRLY SHARE $0.81‍​

* GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC - SEES HIGH-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGIT CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018‍​

* GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SEES ‍2018 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA MARGIN OF 7.0% TO 8.0%​ Source text: (bit.ly/2o4akKd) Further company coverage: