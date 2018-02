Feb 1 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :

* GRANITE REIT COMPLETES SALE OF $400 MILLION OF PROPERTIES AND ENTERS INTO A NEW 5-YEAR $500 MILLION UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍CREDIT FACILITY HAS 5 YEAR TERM STARTING FEB 1, 2018, REPLACES CO'S EXISTING $250 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY​