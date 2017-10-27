FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Granite reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.14
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 中午11点50分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Granite reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.14

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc

* Granite reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.14

* Q3 revenue $957.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $905.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Granite construction inc quarter end ‍backlog of $4.23 billion, up 12.5 percent year-over-year​

* Granite Construction Inc sees ‍mid- to high-teens consolidated revenue growth in 2017 ​

* Granite Construction Inc - sees ‍2017 consolidated EBITDA margin of 6.0% to 6.5%​

* FY2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below