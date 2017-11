Nov 9 (Reuters) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co

* Graphic Packaging Holding Co agrees to acquire Seydaco Packaging Corp and its affiliates

* Graphic Packaging Holding Co - ‍on a post-synergy basis, ev/EBITDA multiple for transaction is expected to be below 6.0x​

* Graphic Packaging Holding Co - co's units agreed to buy assets of Seydaco Packaging, its affiliates National Carton And Coating Co, Groupe Ecco Boites Pliantes Ltée​