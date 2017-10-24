FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Graphic Packaging to create a $6 billion integrated paper-based packaging company
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 中午11点55分 / 更新于 15 小时前

BRIEF-Graphic Packaging to create a $6 billion integrated paper-based packaging company

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co

* Graphic Packaging to create a $6 billion integrated paper-based packaging company by combining with International Paper’s North America consumer packaging business

* Graphic Packaging Holding Co - ‍deal projected to be accretive to earnings in year one​ post-closing of deal

* Graphic Packaging Holding - Co will own 79.5 percent of partnership and will be sole operator; International Paper will own 20.5 percent of partnership​

* Graphic Packaging Holding Co - deal will ‍have no change to Graphic Packaging’s current board of directors or leadership team​

* Graphic Packaging Holding - ‍international Paper’s North America consumer packaging business is projected to generate adjusted EBITDA of $210 million in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below