Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc:

* GRAY TELEVISION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* GRAY TELEVISION INC - ‍COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING, SUBJECT TO MARKET AND OTHER CONDITIONS, OF 15 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK​

* GRAY TELEVISION - ‍ EXPECT TO PLACE PROCEEDS TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL SHARES, IN CORPORATE TREASURY FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​