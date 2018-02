Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc:

* GRAY REPORTS RECORD OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.13

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 15 PERCENT TO $233.6 MILLION

* RECORDED A TAX BENEFIT OF $134.4 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $233.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 REVENUE (LESS AGENCY COMMISSIONS) $223 MILLION TO $228 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $233.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)