BRIEF-Great Elm Capital Group enters into agreement to establish operating and governance independence
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日 / 晚上10点53分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Great Elm Capital Group enters into agreement to establish operating and governance independence

2 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Great Elm Capital Group Inc

* Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. enters into agreement to establish operating and governance independence

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍names Peter Reed CEO of Great Elm Capital Group​

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍As part of agreements, Mast and their respective affiliates entered into a standstill and voting agreement​

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍Now fully separate from mast, Great Elm executed a cost reduction program for its investment management team​

* Great Elm Capital Group- As part of the agreement will no longer provide services to mast

* Great Elm Capital Group - ‍great Elm, Mast, Northern Right entered into agreements that facilitate co’s transition to an independent operating entity

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍Principal of note issued by a Great Elm subsidiary to mast was reduced by $7.3 million​

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍great Elm, Mast, Northern Right terminated their cost sharing agreement​

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍Jeffrey Serota was elected chairman of Great Elm’s board of directors​

* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - ‍As part of transaction, Mast has right to purchase from Great Elm an additional 420,000 shares of Great Elm common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

