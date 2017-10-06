FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Great Lakes to close out co's Brazil operations in first part of Q4​
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 下午1点50分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Great Lakes to close out co's Brazil operations in first part of Q4​

2 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp:

* Great Lakes CEO provides business update

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍changes will result in a restructuring charge of approximately $42-$47 million​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - “‍as noted on qtrly earnings call on August 2, we are executing a deep dive into our operational and financial performance”​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍majority of charge will be recognized in third and fourth quarters of 2017​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - the ‍reductions, majority in fixed costs, expected to generate annual cost savings of about $40 million to be realized in 2019​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍sea-trials expected to take about 10 days but may be delayed by tropical storm nate, which is projected to impact gulf of mexico​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - ‍as a result of operational review, in first part of Q4, management will execute a plan to close out co’s Brazil operations​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍commissioning phase of ellis island was impacted by hurricane irma​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

