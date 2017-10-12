FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 下午1点53分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd:

* Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2017 production results

* Gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​ for Q3

* Q3 ‍production results consistent with previous quarter & fall in line with company’s annual guidance ​

* Qtrly ‍silver production increased 4% to 532,803 silver ounces​

* Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million Ag eq oz for 2017​

* Q3 ‍consolidated metal production increased 13% to 1.08 million silver equivalent ounces​

* Maintaining previously issued AISC guidance for 2017 of U$14 - 16 per payable silver ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below