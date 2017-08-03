FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports 6 pct rise in Q2 silver production
2017年8月3日 / 凌晨12点18分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports 6 pct rise in Q2 silver production

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd:

* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly metal production increased 6 pct to a record 1.1 million ag eq oz versus q2 2016

* Qtrly silver production increased 6 pct to 569,229 silver ounces versus q2 2016

* Says company's production and cost guidance for year ending december 31, 2017 remains unchanged

* Sees full year 2017 capital expenditure of $6.3 million – $7.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

