BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports quarterly earnings of $0.0 per share

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd
* Reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly metal production increased 13% to 1,080,483 Ag eq oz
* Says qtrly AISC increased 15% to $13.75
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Qtrly gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces; Qtrly silver production increased 4% to 532,803 silver ounces
* Company’s production and cost guidance for the year ending December 31, 2017 remains unchanged
* Qtrly revenue $18.3 million versus $15.6 million