BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports quarterly earnings of $0.0 per share
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 凌晨12点27分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports quarterly earnings of $0.0 per share

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly metal production increased 13% to 1,080,483 Ag eq oz‍​

* Says qtrly AISC increased 15% to $13.75‍​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Qtrly gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces; Qtrly silver production increased 4% to 532,803 silver ounces‍​‍​

* ‍​Company’s production and cost guidance for the year ending December 31, 2017 remains unchanged

* Qtrly revenue $18.3 million versus $15.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

