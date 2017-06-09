FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp announces early termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 晚上7点31分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp announces early termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - Great Southern Bancorp Inc:

* Great Southern Bancorp Inc announces early termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements

* Agreement requires FDIC to pay $15.0 million to bank to settle all outstanding items related to terminated loss sharing agreements​

* In Q2 of 2017, company expects to realize a one-time after-tax gain of approximately $0.35 per diluted common share

* Agreement terminates last outstanding loss sharing agreements related to bank's 4 FDIC-assisted acquisitions from 2009 - 2012​

* Termination of loss sharing agreements for inter savings bank deal will have no impact on yields for loans previously covered under deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below