June 21 (Reuters) - Great Southern Bancorp Inc:

* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24PER SHARE

* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC - DECLARED A $0.24 PER COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND, AN INCREASE FROM $0.22 PER COMMON SHARE PAID IN RECENT QUARTERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: