BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco ‍Enters Agreement For Sale Of $500 Mln Aggregate Principal Amount Of Debentures

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc:

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO ANNOUNCES DEBENTURE OFFERING

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO - ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR SALE ON AN AGENCY BASIS OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBENTURES MATURING FEB 28, 2028​

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - ‍DEBENTURES WILL BE DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2018, WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR AND WILL MATURE ON FEBRUARY 28, 2028​

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - ‍NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED BY COMPANY TO REPAY UPCOMING LONG-TERM DEBT MATURITIES​