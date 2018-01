Jan 10 (Reuters) - Great Western Bancorp Inc:

* GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. UNVEILS MINIMUM WAGE HIKE, SPECIAL BONUSES IN WAKE OF TAX REFORM

* GREAT WESTERN BANCORP - AS RESULT OF TAX REFORM PACKAGE,RAISING MINIMUM WAGE TO $15; ONE-TIME $500 BONUS OR WAGE INCREASE FOR NEARLY 70% OF WORKFORCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: