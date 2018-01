BRIEF-Greenbrier Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.83

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc:

* GREENBRIER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* Q1 REVENUE $559.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $595.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍NEW RAILCAR BACKLOG AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2017 WAS 26,500 UNITS WITH AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $2.56 BILLION​

* SAYS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE

* GREENBRIER COMPANIES SAYS FISCAL 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 BILLION - $2.6 BILLION

* SEES ‍FOR FISCAL 2018 EXCLUDING EXPECTED BENEFITS OF RECENT TAX REFORM ACT DELIVERIES TO BE ABOUT 20,000 - 22,000 UNITS​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.10, REVENUE VIEW $2.51 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - NEW RAILCAR DELIVERIES TOTALED 4,400 UNITS FOR QUARTER

* - ORDERS FOR 3,200 DIVERSIFIED RAILCARS WERE RECEIVED DURING QUARTER, VALUED AT OVER $290 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: