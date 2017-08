Aug 8 (Reuters) - Greencastle Resources Ltd:

* Greencastle renews normal course issuer bid and cancels 1,377,500 shares

* Greencastle Resources Ltd - NCIB will be for up to 3.5 million common shares of company over a period of one year

* Greencastle Resources Ltd - bid period will commence on August 11(th), 2017, and will continue until earlier of August 10(th), 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: