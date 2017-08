July 25 (Reuters) - Greene County Bancorp Inc

* Greene county bancorp, inc. Reports 24.8% increase in net income for the fiscal year ended june 30, 2017, and branch expansion in columbia county

* Greene county bancorp inc - ‍net interest income increased $1.0 million to $7.9 million for three months ended june 30, 2017​

* Greene county bancorp inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: