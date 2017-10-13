FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greenhill & Co enters credit agreement
2017年10月13日 / 上午10点30分 / 8 天内

1 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Greenhill & Co Inc:

* Greenhill & Co Inc - ‍on October 12, co entered credit agreement - sec filing​

* Greenhill & Co Inc - credit agreement is for a five-year term loan facility of $350 million and a three-year revolving credit facility of $20 million

* Greenhill & Co Inc - the proceeds from the term facility will be used to repay the company’s existing bank indebtedness, related fees‍​

* Greenhill & Co Inc - the remaining proceeds from the term facility to be used to fund tender offer commenced by co on september 27, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2g69F6L Further company coverage:

