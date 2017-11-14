FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in Apple, General Motors
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
焦点：陆资显露头角成港股牛市推手 “北水南下”潮近期难断流
深度分析
焦点：陆资显露头角成港股牛市推手 “北水南下”潮近期难断流
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 晚上10点36分 / 更新于 10 小时前

BRIEF-Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in Apple, General Motors

2 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital:

* Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in Apple Inc by 44.2 percent to 2.2 million shares - SEC filing

* Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in General Motors by 36.9 percent to 34.6 million shares

* Greenlight Capital takes share stake of 362,300 in Kroger Co

* Greenlight capital ups share stake in Micron Technology Inc by 89.5 percent to 5.0 million shares

* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Perrigo by 14.8 percent to 2.9 million

* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in New York REIT

* Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in Chemours Co by 58.8 percent to 1.5 million shares

* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in PVH Corp

* Greenlight Capital takes share stake of 1.7 million in Venator Materials

* Change in holdings are as of Sept. 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2zEdOdg) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2zCfqnX)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below