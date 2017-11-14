FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves stake in Alcoa, raises in Hewlett Packard Enterprise
2017年11月14日 / 晚上10点21分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves stake in Alcoa, raises in Hewlett Packard Enterprise

2 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Alcoa Corp - SEC filing

* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Calpine Corp

* Greenlight Capital Inc raises share stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 75.4 percent to 7.8 million shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 3.96 million shares in Stars Group Inc

* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 262,500 shares in Gap Inc

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Dillard’s Inc by 40.4 percent to 1.5 million Class A shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc raises share stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc to 4 million shares from 400,00 shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc raises share stake in Adient Plc to 1.73 million shares from 439,161 shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 8.4 million shares in Exela Technologies Inc

* Greenlight Capital Inc raises share stake in DSW Inc by 35.1 percent to 3.05 million Class A shares

* Change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017: bit.ly/2zEdOdg Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: bit.ly/2zCfqnX

