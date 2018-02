BRIEF-Greenlight Capital Inc Takes Share Stake In J C Penney, Best Buy and Time Warner

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Inc :

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 6.4 MILLION SHARES IN J C PENNEY COMPANY INC - SEC FILING

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC CUTS SHARE STAKE IN ALTABA INC BY 48.2 PERCENT TO 2.2 MILLION SHARES

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC CUTS SHARE STAKE IN MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC BY 32.2 PERCENT TO 3.4 MILLION SHARES

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 104,700 SHARES IN BEST BUY INC

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 665,000 SHARES IN TIME WARNER INC

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC CUTS SHARE STAKE IN TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC BY 29.4 PERCENT TO 2.8 MILLION SHARES

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC CUTS SHARE STAKE IN AERCAP HOLDINGS NV BY 20.9 PERCENT TO 9.8 MILLION

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DEC 31, 2017 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPT 30, 2017 Source For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: bit.ly/2nZmLXw Source For the quarter ended Sept 30, 2017: bit.ly/2nH0Owu