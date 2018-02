Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greenspace Brands Inc:

* GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. REPORTS A 62% YOY REVENUE INCREASE, INCREASED GROSS MARGINS, INCREASED ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS AND DECREASED REBATES AND DISCOUNT EXPENSES

* GREENSPACE BRANDS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE C$0.01

* GREENSPACE BRANDS INC - QTRLY NET REVENUE C$14.3 MILLION VERSUS C$9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: