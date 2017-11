Nov 15 (Reuters) - GreenSpace Brands Inc:

* GreenSpace Brands Inc reports 57% YoY revenue increase, increased gross margins and increased adjusted EBITDA margins

* Says qtrly loss per share $0.01‍​

* Says ‍quarterly gross revenue of $15.4 million, representing a 57% increase over previous year​

* Q2 revenue view C$15.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: