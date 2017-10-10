BRIEF-Greif Inc comments on report of insider trading by co's directors‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greif Inc

* Greif Inc comments on report of insider trading by co’s directors‍​

* Greif - a report alleges that 2 directors engaged in insider trading and co’s financial statements do not comply with SEC requirements - SEC filing

* Greif - ‍insider trading allegations based on co’s knowledge in Dec. 2016 that a newspaper was planning to publish article about reconditioning facilities​

* Greif inc - co "categorically denies allegations" of insider trading by directors & non-compliance with SEC reporting requirements Source text: (bit.ly/2yd8YlH) Further company coverage: