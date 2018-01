Jan 2 (Reuters) - Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp:

* GRENVILLE STRATEGIC ROYALTY - SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE GROWTH CAPITAL TO SOLAR BROKERS CANADA CORP AND ITS AFFILIATE GREEN LION ECO GROUP CORP

* GRENVILLE STRATEGIC ROYALTY CORP - INITIAL INVESTMENT INTO SOLAR BROKERS, IN AMOUNT OF CAD$1,075,000, IS THROUGH AN EXPANDABLE CAPITAL FACILITY​