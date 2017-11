Nov 6 (Reuters) - Griffon Corp:

* GRIFFON CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF HARPER BRUSH WORKS BY AMES

* GRIFFON CORP - DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRIFFON‘S EARNINGS IN ITS FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS​

* GRIFFON CORP - ‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR HARPER WAS APPROXIMATELY $5 MILLION​

* GRIFFON CORP - ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED REVENUE​ TO CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: