BRIEF-Griffon Corpo announces pricing of $275 mln add-on offering of senior notes
2017年9月27日 / 晚上8点27分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Griffon Corpo announces pricing of $275 mln add-on offering of senior notes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Griffon Corp

* Griffon Corporation announces pricing of $275 million add-on offering of senior notes

* Griffon Corp - ‍pricing of $275 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.25 pct senior notes due 2022​

* Griffon Corp - ‍senior notes due 2022 priced equal to 101 pct of face value, plus accrued interest from September 1, 2017​

* Griffon Corp - ‍size of offering was increased to $275 million from previously announced $200 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

