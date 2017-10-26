FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive Q3 earnings per share $1.43
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 中午11点48分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive Q3 earnings per share $1.43

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc

* Group 1 Automotive reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.23

* Q3 earnings per share $1.43

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - ‍q3 2017 adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share exclude approximately $16.8 million of net, after-tax adjustments​

* Q3 revenue rose 6.7 percent to $3.0 billion

* Group 1 Automotive - q3 ‍adjustments primarily consist of costs directly associated with hurricane harvey of about $9.0 million after-tax, or $0.44 per share​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below