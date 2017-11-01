BRIEF-Groupon announces Q3 revenue $634.5 million

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc

* Groupon announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $634.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $643 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Groupon Inc - ‍Gross billings were $1.34 billion in Q3 2017, up 1% (flat fx-neutral) from $1.32 billion in Q3 2016​

* Groupon Inc - ‍Groupon is raising its expected adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $225 million to $245 million in 2017​

* Groupon Inc - ‍Raises 2017 gross profit guidance range to $1.305 billion to $1.355 billion and 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $225 million to $245 million​

* Groupon Inc - ‍In Q3 2017, North America revenue decreased driven by a 30% decline in goods direct revenue transactions​

* Groupon - ‍Updating 2017 outlook to reflect foreign exchange rates & expected marketing investments and cost benefits of streamlining initiatives​