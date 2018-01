Jan 8 (Reuters) - Growmax Resources Corp:

* GROWMAX RESOURCES-UNIT ENTERED PHOSPHATE ROCK OFFTAKE AGREEMENT WITH KISAN INTERNATIONAL TRADING, UNIT OF INDIAN FARMERS FERTILIZER COOPERATIVE LIMITED

* GROWMAX SAYS KISAN AGREED TO BUY NOT LESS THAN 50% OF PHOSPHATE ROCK PRODUCED FROM APPSA'S BAYOVAR CONCESSIONS, UP TO 500,000 METRIC TONNES PER ANNUM