Jan 10 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc:

* GRUBHUB - ‍ CO, WHITE CASTLE ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP THAT WILL OFFER DELIVERY FROM CASTLES ACROSS COUNTRY, IN MARKETS WHERE BOTH BRANDS ARE AVAILABLE​

* GRUBHUB INC - ‍THROUGHOUT JAN, CO TO BRING DELIVERY TO MORE THAN 45 ADDITIONAL WHITE CASTLE LOCATIONS​