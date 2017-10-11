BRIEF-Grubhub says co, unit entered into credit agreement on Oct 10

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc
* Grubhub Inc says co, unit entered into credit agreement on Oct 10 - SEC filing
* Grubhub Inc- credit agreement provides revolving loans in an aggregate principal amount at any one time outstanding not to exceed $225 million
* Grubhub Inc- credit facility will be available to Grubhub holdings until october 10, 2022
* Grubhub Inc- credit agreement provides term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $125 million
* Grubhub - to use term loans to refinance existing credit facility, to finance purchase price, transaction costs in connection with acquisition of Eat24