BRIEF-Grubhub says co, unit entered into credit agreement on Oct 10

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc

* Grubhub Inc says co, unit entered into credit agreement on Oct 10 - SEC filing​

* Grubhub Inc- ‍ credit agreement provides revolving loans in an aggregate principal amount at any one time outstanding not to exceed $225 million​

* Grubhub Inc- ‍credit facility will be available to Grubhub holdings until october 10, 2022​

* Grubhub Inc- ‍credit agreement provides term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $125 million​

* Grubhub - to use term loans to refinance existing credit facility, to finance purchase price, transaction costs in connection with acquisition of Eat24​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yb4tGL) Further company coverage: