BRIEF-GSK CEO says will take serious look at major consumer health assets

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline CEO Emma Walmsley tells reporters:

* CEO SAYS OBVIOUSLY EXPECTING MORE COMPETITION IN HIV THIS YEAR

* CEO SAYS FIRST PRIORITY IS PHARMA RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, WHICH COULD INCLUDE EARLY-STAGE DRUG DEALS

* CEO SAYS NEXT PRIORITY IS CONSUMER PUT FROM NOVARTIS, IF IT COMES

* CEO SAYS NO COMMENT ON PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE AUCTION BUT SHOULD EXPECT GSK TO TAKE SERIOUS LOOK AT MAJOR CONSUMER ASSETS

* CEO SAYS BIG CONSUMER HEALTH DEAL ‘NOT A NEED TO DO’

* CEO SAYS BELIEVES SHINGRIX WILL BE BIGGEST VACCINE FOR GSK OVER MEDIUM TO LONG TERM

* CEO SAYS ‘WE KNOW DIVIDEND MATTERS TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS’

* CEO SAYS MOST IMPORTANT THING ON BREXIT IS TO GET A TRANSITION PERIOD OF AT LEAST 2 YEARS, SECURED BY APRIL 2018

* CEO SAYS ON BREXIT INDUSTRY NEEDS MUTUAL RECOGNITION, CLOSE WORK WITH EMA, MINIMAL TRADE FRICTION, CONTINUED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION WITH EU Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)