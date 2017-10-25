FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GSK will look at Pfizer, Merck consumer assets if offered for sale
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 中午11点51分 / 更新于 14 小时内

BRIEF-GSK will look at Pfizer, Merck consumer assets if offered for sale

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley tells reporters:

* as world leader in consumer healthcare, we will look at Pfizer consumer health

* bulking up consumer is one option but top priority is boosting pharma pipeline

* moving forward with Brexit contingency planning, would like to know about transition asap

* needs clarity on Brexit implementation phase of at least 2 years

* not thinking of any relocation out of UK as a result of brexit

* would also look carefully at German Merck consumer assets

* new pharma head Miels very focused on launch of 3 critical new products

* happy to continue to work with Novartis on consumer health or take over stake if Novartis wants to sell Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below