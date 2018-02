Feb 22 (Reuters) - Guardian Capital Group Ltd:

* GUARDIAN CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) ANNOUNCES 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

* GUARDIAN CAPITAL GROUP LTD - ‍ ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $27.3 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR YEAR​

* GUARDIAN CAPITAL GROUP LTD QTRLY EPS PER CLASS A AND COMMON EARNINGS PER SHARE $‍1.07​

* GUARDIAN CAPITAL GROUP LTD QTRLY ‍NET REVENUE $39.1 MILLION VERSUS $38.2 MILLION​