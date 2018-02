BRIEF-Guess Inc Says Paul Marciano Denies Any Misconduct Towards Kate Upton

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Guess? Inc:

* GUESS INC - COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER ‍​PAUL MARCIANO “DENIES ANY MISCONDUCT” TOWARD KATE UPTON - SEC FILING

* GUESS INC - ‍IN NOV, CO INVESTIGATED CLAIMS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL AFTER ALLEGATIONS PAUL MARCIANO “ACTED INAPPROPRIATELY TOWARD TWO WOMEN​”‍​

* GUESS INC - KATE UPTON’S CONCERNS WERE NOT PART OF COMPANY’S CURRENT INVESTIGATION

* GUESS INC - CO WILL INVESTIGATE ‍​KATE UPTON'S CLAIMS "ONCE THEY ARE KNOWN TO DETERMINE IF THEY HAVE ANY MERIT" Source text: (bit.ly/2DUio6e) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)