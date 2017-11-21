FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guess Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04
2017年11月21日

BRIEF-Guess Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Guess? Inc

* Guess Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $554.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $569.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍americas retail comp sales including e-commerce decreased 10% in U.S. Dollars and 11% in constant currency​

* Guess Inc sees Q4 2018 consolidated net revenue in u.s. Dollars increase between 10.0% and 12.0%‍​

* Guess Inc - sees Q4 adjusted eps $0.48 to $0.55‍​

* Guess Inc - sees Q4 GAAP EPS $0.48 to $0.55‍​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $753.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guess inc sees Q4 2018 GAAP operating margin in a range of 8.0% to 9.0%‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

